It is no secret that football stars are paid a lot of money but have you ever wondered how much the managers earn? The top managers in the world earn millions of pounds per season and a look at the salary of the top ten highest-earning managers in the world at the moment will surprise you.

#10. Carlo Ancelotti (Napoli) – £5.3m per season

Carlo Ancelotti has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe and has won 20 trophies including a record three Champions League titles.

The Italian was appointed Napoli manager last season and he guided them to another second-place finish in the league. This season, the 60-year-old will be hoping to win a trophy.

#9. Unai Emery (Arsenal) – £6m per season

Unai Emery has one of the toughest jobs in football – replacing Arsene Wenger.

The Spaniard who won a hat-trick of Europa League titles with Sevilla and seven trophies with Paris Saint-Germain endured a tough start to his life as Arsenal manager as they finished fifth in the league and lost the Europa League final. He will be hoping to at least secure Champions League qualification this season.

#8. Manuel Pellegrini (West Ham) – £7m per season

Manuel Pellegrini has been a manager for over three decades now and West Ham is the thirteenth different club he has managed.

The Chilean won three trophies as Manchester City manager including the Premier League title and he’s the only non-European coach to win the Premier League title. He also notably managed Real Madrid for a season.

The 65-year-old has signed some exciting players at West Ham and he will be hoping to help them qualify for the Europa League at least.

#7. Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool) – £7m per season

Jurgen Klopp started his managerial career with Mainz before rising to fame with Borussia Dortmund where he won two league titles and also reached a Champions League final.

The German joined Liverpool in 2015 and has made them a force to reckon with. He made some fantastic signings and won the Champions League this year – his first trophy with the club. His next target will be to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool’s management wanted Klopp to sign a new contract this summer with better wages but the manager has put such talks on hold as he is tempted to take a break from management once his current contract expires.

#6. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) – £7.5m per season

Compared to the other managers on this list, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is the odd one out and, surprisingly, he earns so much.

The former Manchester United player started his managerial career with the club’s reserves before taking over at Molde where he won two league titles. He had a terrible stint with Cardiff City in 2014 before returning to Molde. However, in his second stint with the Norwegian club, he did not win any trophies.

He was appointed as caretaker manager in December 2018 after Jose Mourinho was fired and under him, United played well initially. However, the club’s form has been quite poor since the tail end of last season. It will be interesting to see how Man Utd will fare under him this season.

#5. Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur) – £8.5m per season

Mauricio Pochettino is into his sixth season as Tottenham Hotspur manager and he has an impressive 55.4 win percentage after 280 games. The Argentine has turned Spurs into a side that qualifies for the Champions League consistently and has also led them to two cup finals including the Champions League final this year.

The 47-year-old is a highly rated manager and has been linked with a move away from Spurs several times. However, he has not won a trophy in his managerial career with Spurs, Southampton or Espanyol. This season, he will be hoping to break the duck.

#4. Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) – £10.5m per season

Zinedine Zidane returned as Real Madrid manager towards the end of last season after winning nine trophies in two and a half seasons including a hat-trick of Champions League titles the first time around.

The 47-year-old had a win percentage of 69.8 in his first stint but it has come down to 42.6 in his second stint. However, this season, Real have made some excellent signings and Zidane will be hoping to add more silverware to the club’s illustrious trophy cabinet.

#3. Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) – £15.2m per season

Pep Guardiola started his managerial career only 12 years ago with Barcelona B but he has already established himself as one of the all-time greats.

The Spaniard has won 28 trophies so far with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City combined. At each of these clubs, he has broken numerous records and also has a win percentage of at least 72.5! His overall win percentage is 72.8 and that’s quite astonishing for someone who has managed 629 games so far!

Guardiola has won seven trophies with Man City so far and he will be hoping to help them win the coveted and elusive Champions League title this year.

#2. Ernesto Valverde (Barcelona) – £20.2m per season

Ernesto Valverde splits the opinion of Barcelona fans because of the club’s playing style under him but he has won them four trophies in just two years. In his first season, the club nearly went unbeaten in the league.

Before managing Barcelona, Valverde notably managed Athletic Bilbao, Villarreal, Olympiakos and Espanyol. With Greek side, he won five trophies and with Bilbao, he won the Supercopa de Espana in 2015 at the expense of his current employers.

#1. Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) – £35.9m per season

Diego Simeone had a fantastic career as a player but in the future, most people will remember him for his managerial career.

The Argentine took over at Atletico in 2011 and under him, the club has won seven trophies including the La Liga title in 2013/14 despite losing many of its best players over the years. He has a win percentage of 61.57 and the club also boasts an amazing defensive record under him.

The 49-year-old will be hoping to win the La Liga this season and they’ve started the season in excellent form.