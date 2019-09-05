BREAKING: FIFA announces 55-man shortlist for FIFPRO World XI 2019

On Thursday, FIFA released their 55-man shortlist of all the players nominated for the 2019 FIFPRO World 11.

The list of players who have been selected into FIFA’s shortlist, is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool FC) David De Gea (Spain, Manchester United) Ederson (Brazil, Manchester City) Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atletico Madrid) Marc-André ter Stegen (Germany, FC Barcelona)

Defenders:

Jordi Alba (Spain, FC Barcelona) Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool FC) Dani Alves (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain/Sao Paulo) João Cancelo (Portugal, Juventus/Manchester City) Daniel Carvajal (Spain, Real Madrid) Giorgio Chiellini (Italy, Juventus) Virgil van Dijk (The Netherlands, Liverpool FC) Diego Godín (Uruguay, Atletico/Internazionale) Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern Munich) Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal, SSC Napoli) Aymeric Laporte (France, Manchester City) Matthijs de Ligt (The Netherlands, Ajax/ Juventus) Gerard Piqué (Spain, FC Barcelona) Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid) Andrew Robertson (Scotland, Liverpool FC) Alex Sandro (Brazil, Juventus) Thiago Silva (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain) Raphaël Varane (France, Real Madrid) Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid) Kyle Walker (England, Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Sergio Busquets (Spain, FC Barcelona) Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid) Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City) Christian Eriksen (Denmark, Tottenham Hotspur) Frenkie de Jong (The Netherlands, Ajax/FC Barcelona) Eden Hazard (Belgium, Chelsea/Real Madrid) N’Golo Kanté (France, Chelsea) Toni Kroos (Germany, Real Madrid) Arthur Melo (Brazil, FC Barcelona) Luka Modrić (Croatia, Real Madrid) Paul Pogba (France, Manchester United) Ivan Rakitić (Croatia, FC Barcelona) Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City) Dusan Tadić (Serbia, Ajax) Arturo Vidal (Chile, FC Barcelona)

Forwards:

Sergio Agüero (Argentina, Manchester City) Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid) Roberto Firmino (Brazil, Liverpool FC) Antoine Griezmann (France, Atletico/FC Barcelona) Harry Kane (England, Tottenham Hotspur) Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich) Sadio Mané (Senegal, Liverpool FC) Kylian Mbappé (France, Paris Saint-Germain) Lionel Messi (Argentina, FC Barcelona) Neymar (Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus) Mohammed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool FC) Heung-Min Son (South-Korea, Tottenham Hotspur) Raheem Sterling (England, Manchester City) Luis Suárez (Uruguay, FC Barcelona)

The Premier League has the most players selected in the 55-man shortlist, with 21 players. At second place is La Liga, with 20 selected players.

This is also the first time since 2009 that the Premier League have beaten La Liga in terms of representation in the FIFA FIFPRO World XI shortlist.

Brazil is the most-represented nation, with ten Brazilians included in the list. At second place is France (7), who is followed by Spain (6) in the third place.

Barcelona (11) and Real Madrid (9) lead the representation charts as far as the various clubs are concerned. Manchester City (8) and Liverpool (7) follow them, while Paul Pogba and David de Gea are the only two Manchester United players in the 55-man shortlist.