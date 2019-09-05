Hull City defender Angus MacDonald diagnosed with bowel cancer

After the Hull City centre-back made a recovery from deep vein thrombosis, Angus MacDonald has received more bad news regarding his health.

Hull City defender Angus MacDonald has been diagnosed with bowel cancer, the club has confirmed.

Tests have shown the 26-year-old is suffering from the early stages of the disease.

The Tigers said in a statement on Wednesday the club will support MacDonald through his recovery.

“Angus has shown great strength of character in the way he has reacted to this news,” said Hull’s statement.

“The whole Tigers family join together in showing Angus continued love and will support him in his recovery. His physical and mental wellbeing are our number one priority at this moment in time.

“The club kindly requests that supporters and the media respect the privacy of Angus and his family at this time. Please also note that any further updates on his progress will be provided by the club.”

MacDonald was restricted to a single Championship appearance last season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis.