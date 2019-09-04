5 superstars who were expected to move this summer but didn’t

The 2019 summer transfer window ended on 2nd September and many superstars like Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann made big-money moves during the window. However, several other superstars who were expected to join a new club stayed put for varied reasons.

#5. Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes racked up 32 goals and 18 assists in all competitions last season for Sporting in only 52 games and was named the Primeira Liga Player of the Year for a second successive season. He also helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

The Portuguese international was linked with several top European clubs throughout the summer including Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and even Real Madrid. However, no move materialised and he has gone on to score two goals and assist four more for Sporting in only five games so far this season.

In an interview with GQ Portugal, he revealed that Spurs made several proposals for him and it was his goal to play in England. However, the transfer didn’t go through because Spurs’ offer didn’t meet Sporting’s valuation but the player added that he respects his current employer’s decision.

#4. James Rodriguez

Five years ago, Real Madrid signed James Rodriguez for a hefty fee after he won the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He had a fantastic debut season for the Los Blancos under Carlo Ancelotti but after Zinedine Zidane took over, he was demoted to a squad player.

The Colombian was loaned out to Bayern Munich in 2017 on a two-year loan deal with an option buy but the Bavarian club opted against signing him permanently even though he had two good seasons at the club.

This summer, James was expected to be sold since Zidane didn’t fancy him before. The 28-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Napoli where Ancelotti is in charge but the Serie A club wanted to sign him on an initial loan deal with an option to buy. It is reported that Real Madrid only wanted to let him leave on a permanent deal and hence, Napoli dropped their interest in James and signed Hirving Lozano instead.

There were also rumours linking him with a move to Atletico Madrid as well but in the end, James remains a Real Madrid player. It will be interesting to see how frequently he features for them this season.

#3. Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich needed a big summer transfer window following the departures of players such as Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, Mats Hummels and Rafinha. They signed Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard early in the window to address the defence but were in pursuit of a world-class winger to fill the void left by Robben and Ribery.

Bayern’s first-choice target was Leroy Sane and it is reported that Manchester City turned down an offer in excess of €80 million. City’s asking price was proving to be a problem but Bayern were still confident of landing the player before the transfer window closed. However, Sane picked up a long-term injury during the Community Shield match and the Bavarian club pulled the plug on the transfer.

The Bundesliga club still needed forwards and they signed both Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic on loan from Barcelona and Inter Milan respectively with an option to buy them permanently next summer. This is a smart move on Bayern’s part as it will still allow them to sign Sane in the future.

#2. Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world-record fee and he has since scored the winning goal in two Champions League finals and also scored in the shootout in a third final.

The Welshman had a few injury problems at Real Madrid, but he has performed well when he’s fit. However, under Zidane, Bale was often left on the bench and towards the end of the 2018/19 season, it looked like the relationship between the manager and the player had turned sour.

For most of the 2019 summer transfer window, it looked like Real Madrid were desperate to offload Bale and comments from the manager and the player’s camp suggested that it was only a matter of time before Bale’s adventures in Spain came to an end. However, on August 17, Zidane confirmed that Bale will stay.

Bale has started all three of Real Madrid’s La Liga games so far and has scored two goals and assisted another.

#1. Neymar

Only two years ago, Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a club world-record fee. He has racked up 51 goals and 29 assists in only 58 games for the club but he missed the knockout stages of the Champions League in both seasons because of injuries.

This summer, Neymar missed Brazil’s Copa America victory because of another injury and then, when he returned to PSG, he tried to force a move away from the club.

It was reported that Barcelona was his preferred destination but there was reported interest from Real Madrid as well. The Catalan club could not afford to pay PSG’s asking price because they had already spent a lot of money to sign Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong. So, instead, they proposed multiple offers involving cash plus players such as Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, Ousmane Dembele and Jean-Clair Todibo.

In the end, none of Barcelona’s proposals were acceptable for PSG and Neymar has been forced to stay at the club for at least four more months.