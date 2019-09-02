Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unhappy with two Manchester United players

Reports suggest that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is growing increasingly unhappy with his star forwards, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Manchester United’s most recent Premier League fixture was against Southampton on Saturday, when they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw.

Solskjaer reportedly feels that United had a lot of opportunities to score more than the one goal they actually scored, thanks to an early, 10th-minute strike from new signing Daniel James.

During the remaining part of the match, the Red Devils were busy squandering their chances once after other, and eventually, in the 53rd minute, Jannik Vestergaard equalized for the Saints.

And according to The Athletic, Solskjaer is becoming frustrated with Rashford and Martial – his main two frontmen – for their “lack of killer instinct”.

With both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez no longer available for United – Lukaku signed with Serie A giants Inter Milan on a permanent deal, and Sanchez was loaned to the same club for an entire season – it is highly necessary for Rashford and Martial to score, provided the Old Trafford outfits want to challenge well for the Premier League trophy and the Europa League.

The Athletic further claims that the Norwegian has been putting his strikers through training drills, which are “focused on poaching goals”.

Coming up next for Manchester United, is a clash at home in the Premier League against Leicester City – and Solskjaer will be desperate for his strike force to improve a lot before the game.