Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo among The Best FIFA Men’s Player award finalists

The award season is in full swing, with the UEFA awards already distributed. Next up, are The Best FIFA Awards, as the build-up to Ballon d’Or 2019 continues. The finalists for the former have now been revealed, including both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Virgil van Dijk have been named as the finalists for The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award. The trio continues their fine form during the award season, having been nominated for the UEFA award earlier.

The awards season kicked off with a win for Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool star beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to be crowned as the UEFA Player of the Year for 2018/19 season. The Dutchman had won the Champions League and finished as runner-up in the Nations League building up to his win.

Van Dijk is now the favourite to win the 2019 Ballon d’Or ahead of both Messi and Ronaldo. The pair, who shard the award for a decade, saw an end to their monopoly last year when Luka Modric pipped them to the trophy.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Mauricio Pochettino have been nominated in the Men’s Coaches category, while Phil Neville, Jill Ellis, and Sarina Wiegman have been shortlisted in the Women’s category.

Lucy Bronze has been nominated for The Best Women’s Player Award, alongside USA’s World Cup-winning duo, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. Furthermore, Lionel Messi has also been nominated for the Puskas Award, along with Juan Quintero and Daniel Zsori.