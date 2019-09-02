Lazio 1-1 AS Roma: Luis Alberto cancels out Aleksandar Kolarov penalty to share derby spoils

A lively Derby della Capitale ended with the points shared as Lazio and Roma played out a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Lazio and Roma drew 1-1 in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A on Sunday, a thrilling game in which the woodwork was hit an incredible six times – a Serie A record since Opta began recording such data in 2003-04.

Lucas Leiva’s third-minute volley rattled the post and Nicolo Zaniolo also hit the frame of the goal before Roma took the lead in the 17th minute.

Ex-Lazio left-back Aleksandar Kolarov slotted in a penalty awarded after Edin Dzeko’s cross was blocked by the arm of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, giving Roma their 1-0 advantage.

Lazio’s front two struck the same post in quick succession, Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa denied, before fine margins continued to rule a chaotic derby when Roma’s Zaniolo hit the woodwork for the second time.

Simone Inzaghi’s men levelled in the 58th minute. Kolarov was robbed by Milinkovic-Savic, who sent Immobile clear and the striker cleverly fed Luis Alberto to smash home.

Remarkably the woodwork would come into play again as Lazio’s Marco Parolo curled a glorious effort on to the face of the crossbar with four minutes to go.

Lazio then thought they had won it in added time when Manuel Lazzari hammered in, but substitute Jony had run offside to deliver the low cross from the byline.