Romelu Lukaku reveals how crunch talk with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended up in his Manchester United exit

Former Manchester United manager Romelu Lukaku has revealed the discussion with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after which he decided to leave the club.

The Belgian striker joined Serie A giants Inter Milan in a deal believed to be worth around €70 million on English transfer deadline day. In a recent interview with BBC, Lukaku talked about how the United manager understood why he wanted to leave the club and highlighted how the duo were honest with each other during crunch talks.

The former Everton striker went on to add how he will always have ‘massive respect’ for Solskjaer.

“That was my feeling at the time,” said Lukaku. “If you look back at it, I am not wrong. The thing about me is that I always speak the truth. What I think is what I am going to say. It is what I felt. It is what I saw.

“But I cannot always look back and say this and this and this happened and Ole was not the right manager for me. I cannot do that. Me and Ole tried to work together but at one point I had to be honest with him. He was also honest with me. We found an agreement. I wanted to go. He understood why I wanted to go.

“It is something I will always be grateful to him for. We had a conversation man to man. I told him how I felt and he understood. He will always get massive respect from me and massive protection.”