Copa Libertadores Review: Gabigol leads Flamengo into semis, Boca earn possible River rematch

Gabigol scored to earn Flamengo a 1-1 draw away to Brazilian rivals Internacional and a 3-1 aggregate victory.
Flamengo and Boca Juniors reached the Copa Libertadores semi-finals as Internacional and LDU Quito bowed out on Wednesday.
Flamengo – led by Jorge Jesus and boasting former Atletico Madrid star Filipe Luis – carried a 2-0 lead into the return leg in Porto Alegre.
Internacional gave themselves hope just past the hour-mark when Rodrigo Lindoso glanced a header beyond Flamengo goalkeeper Diego Alves.
After years, @Flamengo are back in the #Libertadores semifinals!
It’ll be @gremio_en #Flamengo for a spot in @Santiago2019! pic.twitter.com/od0oSHungc
Flamengo, who claimed their one and only Libertadores title in 1981, will meet Gremio in the final four as they return to the semis for the first time in 35 years.
The best moments from the scoreless draw between @BocaJrsOficial & @LDU_Oficial that sent the hosts to the #Libertadores semifinals.@FTBSantanderpic.twitter.com/8hi38qVe5K
There were no goals scored in Buenos Aires but Boca still progressed 3-0 on aggregate after their comprehensive victory last week.
Daniele De Rossi came off the bench with 10 minutes remaining as six-time champions and last season’s runners-up Boca await holders River Plate or Cerro Porteno in the semis.