4 players who could still leave Manchester United this summer

#4. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson made his debut for the Manchester United first-team when Louis van Gaal was the manager and he played 14 times during the 2015/16 season under the Dutchman. He even won the club’s U21 player of the year at the end of the season.

Borthwick-Jackson spent the next three seasons on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Scunthorpe United but his loan spells at Wolves and Leeds were cut short due to lack of playing time.

Clearly, the 22-year-old is not going to cut it at Manchester United and with just one year left on his contract, the club will be looking to offload him. He joined Eredivisie club SC Heerenveen on trial this summer but so far, they’ve not signed him on loan or permanently.

League One and League Two clubs in England can still sign players and Borthwick-Jackson might find a few suitors there.

#3. Matteo Darmian

Four years ago Manchester United signed Matteo Darmian in the hope that he would solve their right-back problems but the Italian never cemented his place in the starting XI. In fact, the number of appearances he made of the club came down over the years and in the last two seasons, he rarely made the matchday squad.

Darmian has been linked with a return to Italy almost every summer since he joined the club. Juventus and Inter Milan are the two clubs that have been constantly linked with the 29-year-old but for some reason, he never left the club. His contract was due to expire last summer but United triggered an option to extend his contract for another year.

Manchester United may look to offload him this summer once again so that they can get some transfer fee rather than losing him on a free next summer.

#2. Marcos Rojo

Marcos Rojo has been with Manchester United for five seasons now and yet he’s only made 113 appearances for the club. He’s now into his sixth season with the club which means he has been at the club longer than Eric Cantona.

In addition to Rojo, United have Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe as centre-back options which means Rojo is unlikely to get any playing time this season.

The Argentine had an offer to join Everton on Premier League transfer deadline day this summer but the move broke down because reportedly that the club’s owners saw Everton as direct competition for European places.

Rojo has been linked with Monaco, Marseille and AC Milan recently and a move to any of these clubs before the end of the transfer window looks likely.

#1. Alexis Sanchez

There was plenty of optimism when Manchester United signed Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January 2018 but the Chilean has proved to be one of the biggest flops in Premier League history.

United made Sanchez the highest-paid player in the Premier League when they signed him but in one and a half seasons, he has played 45 games and found the back of the net just five times. Last season, he fell down the pecking order at the club and scored just once in 20 Premier League appearances.

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from United throughout this summer and Inter Milan are keen on signing the 30-year-old. The Serie A club could sign him on loan this summer with an obligation to buy him permanently next summer.