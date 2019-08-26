VAR officials caught having takeaway delivered during football match

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has become the subject of much debate over the past few years, and it most certainly came to light again during a football match in Greece.

A Greek Super League match between Panathinaikos and Lamia saw a chance being referred to VAR during the game, and as the cameras cut to the VAR studio, a rather bizarre sight was spotted.

A delivery boy appears to place a food bag, reportedly with souvlaki in it, to the room where the referees have their cameras on the action, and its all spotted on TV.

VAR Greek style 🍖 🇬🇷 Football ⚽️ season kicks off in #Greece with launch of #VAR Camera catches delivery man bringing in the souvlaki for the team of refs and assistants. Wouldn’t want them to go hungry 🤦‍♂️ #OnlyInGreece https://t.co/O1FwW6flfS — Constantine Levoyannis (@clevo275) August 24, 2019

Nonetheless, reactions came in thick and fast, most of which were rather hilarious.

A user wrote – “When hunger strikes, it strikes!”, with another saying – “Welcome to our great league where anything can happen.”

VAR has blown hot and cold after being implemented for the first time in the Premier League, and the jury is clearly still out on its accuracy and usage.