Top 5 football academies in the world at the moment

#5 Santos

If you take any major European club, chances are that you will find at least one Brazilian player in the squad and in most cases, these players are key first-team members.

Brazilian players are renowned for their flair and no club from the country produces talent like Santos. Without a hint of doubt, the most notable player to come through the club’s academy is none of than the world’s most expensive player – Neymar. He scored 136 goals for the club in 223 appearances before moving to Europe.

In addition to Neymar, a few other active players from the club’s academy who’ve gone on to play for the Brazil national team include Robinho who previously represented Real Madrid, AC Milan and Manchester City among other clubs, Paulo Henrique Ganso who recently played for Sevilla, Felipe Anderson of West Ham, Rafael Cabral who recently played or Napoli and Gabriel Barbosa who is currently playing on loan at Flamengo from Inter Milan.

Two other players from the club’s academy – Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea and Júnior Moraes of Shakhtar Donetsk have gone on to represent Italy and Ukraine respectively at the international level. Besides all these players, there are also a few academy products like Marcelo of Olympique Lyon who’ve not played at the international level.

The most notable recent graduates from the club’s academy include Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid and Lille’s Thiago Maia who was a key member of the Brazil side that won the Olympic Gold medal in 2016.

#4 Schalke 04

Many would argue that Bayern have the best academy in Germany but since the late 2000s when the likes of Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller and David Alaba broke into the first team, no player from the academy has gone on to become a key first-team player. However, their Bundesliga rivals, Schalke, keep producing world-class players.

Four members of the German squad that won the 2014 FIFA World namely Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil, Benedikt Höwedes and Julian Draxler, were players who came through the Schalke academy and three of them played a key role in Die Mannschaft’s success.

In addition to the above-mentioned superstars, Leroy Sane of Manchester City, Joel Matip of Liverpool, Sead Kolasinac of Arsenal, Thilo Kehrer of PSG, and Max Meyer of Crystal Palace are some of the most notable active players who played came through the club’s academy and played a significant number of games for the first-team. Also, Kerem Demirbay of Bayer Leverkusen and Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City also played for the Schalke academy but neither player represented the first-team.

The most notable academy products in the current Schalke first-team who could go on to become future superstars are the United States international Weston McKennie and the goalkeeper Alexander Nübel.

#3 Olympique Lyon

Perhaps no country has a talent pool like France, which is why most of the Ligue 1 clubs including PSG have academies with players of huge potential. However, no club in France can match the consistency with which Olympique Lyon churn out outstanding players.

Some of the most notable active players from the Lyon academy who’ve gone on to play for France at the senior level include Karim Benzema, Samuel Umtiti, Anthony Martial, Corentin Tolisso, Alexandre Lacazette, Nabil Fekir, Hatem Ben Arfa, Loic Remy, Maxime Gonalons and Clement Grenier. In addition, Portuguese international Anthony Lopes and Algerian internationals Ishak Belfodil of Hoffenheim and Rachid Ghezzal of Leicester City are also from the Lyon academy.

The players from the Lyon academy to watch out for next are Houssem Aouar and Willem Geubbels. Aouar is already a key member of Lyon’s first team and has been linked with a host of top European clubs. The 18-year-old Geubbels, on the other hand, was signed by Monaco for €20m last summer and he could enjoy a breakthrough season in 2019/20.

#2 Benfica

The three Portuguese giants Benfica, Porto and Sporting all have fantastic academies and scouting networks. Sporting produced some fantastic players in the first decade of the 21st century including Cristiano Ronaldo and many of them played a key role in Portugal’s Euro 2016 victory. However, Benfica is the club that’s shaping Portugal’s future.

The most notable active Portuguese internationals who came through the Benfica youth system include Bernardo Silva, Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Guedes, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira, Andre Gomes, Renato Sanches, Gedson Fernandes and Manuel Fernandes. In addition, even Brazil’s Ederson Moraes and Sweden’s Victor Lindelöf also played for Benfica youth teams before becoming the superstars they are today.

Many of the above-mentioned Portuguese players are already superstars and most of them will be key players for Portugal in the next decade.

#1 Ajax

Was there ever any doubt about the best academy in the world? From Johan Cruyff in the 1960s to Matthijs de Ligt in the 2010s, Ajax have produced some of the best players in the world over the years. It would be tedious to simply name only the notable retired players from the club’s academy.

Dutch players have won the Ballon d’Or seven times which is the joint-most with Germany and six of those awards were won by Ajax academy products Cruyff and Marco van Basten.

Some of the most notable players from the club’s academy who are still playing professionally include Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Thomas Vermaelen, Daley Blind, Donny van de Beek, Quincy Promes, Justin Kluivert, Ryan Babel and Nigel de Jong.

Last season, Ajax defied the odds and reached the semifinal of the Champions League propelled by their academy products. Even though they’ve lost De Jong and De Ligt, players from the club’s academy will take their place and Ajax will continue to perform at the highest level.