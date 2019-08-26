Fans can’t believe how much weight Wesley Sneijder has gained post retirement

A video of former Real Madrid and Inter Milan star Wesley Sneijder enjoying his retirement life in the Netherlands has surfaced online, and fans simply cannot believe how much weight he has gained since calling it a day from professional football.

The video was released by Fox Sports Netherlands, via their official Twitter account. Check out the tweet right here:

🥤 | Zon, een colaatje en #utrvvv. Wesley Sneijder is er klaar voor! 📺 FOX Sports 1https://t.co/i6IjbNy1dQ pic.twitter.com/bi8rTgDT6S — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) August 25, 2019

It does look like Sneijder is clearly enjoying his retirement after being spotted looking a far cry from his former self as he attended his former club Utrecht’s Eredivisie clash against VVV-Venlo.

Needless to say, the 2010 FIFA World Cup runner-up’s current appearance attracted the attention of hundreds of fans, and most of them posted their responses online.

Check out some of the best reactions right here:

Wat heeft die gegeten?😂😂 — Jordi Mijnheer (@jordimijnheer) August 25, 2019

Wat he je gedaan jong wes — Flipper (@fatihterimovic) August 25, 2019

Die heeft volgens mij een zwembadje ingeslikt — Larsg040 (@DutchManGamer) August 25, 2019

Breaking: wesley sneijder heeft yolanthe opgegeten in skybox galgenwaard — Dion🔴⚪️⚫️🇳🇬 (@BruinDion) August 25, 2019

Ik denk dat hij de afgelopen tijd veel colaatjes heeft gehad😅 — Kijkeensaan (@Kijkeensaan) August 25, 2019

Die heeft een hele kameel opgegeten daar in de zandbak @Roy_Ketelaar — Lars (@LarsvMaanen) August 25, 2019

Zo te zien heeft hij het dik naar zijn zin!! 😀 — 51945738641 (@Rene51945738641) August 25, 2019

Lekker genieten Sneijdertje, met je balg. Een welverdiende balg overigens. 🍻 — DeventerFinest (@0570Krumzzz) August 25, 2019

Zo, Wesley heeft een beste pens. — Melvin Joosten (@melvinjoosten) August 25, 2019

Meneer is net gestopt en heeft nu al een dikke pens — Tagliafico (@vak403) August 25, 2019

One person tweeted: “20 years of food restrictions, I’d get as fat as possible.”

Another said: “Man retired on 12 August. How has this already happened!”

A third fan added: “No joke, he would still walk into Manchester United’s midfield like this.”

And a fourth person exclaimed: “How did he get that beer belly so quick!”

Sneijder last played for Qatari side Al-Gharafa where he netted seven times in 12 games in the 2018/19 season.

The 35-year-old midfield star retired only two weeks ago, in August, but after years of strict diet restrictions, it looks like the Dutch legend could not wait any longer to put that all in the past and to enjoy some good food.