Championship: Swansea City 3-0 Birmingham City: Steve Cooper’s side continue unbeaten start

Steve Cooper’s Swansea City are second in the Championship after extending their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Swansea City’s superb unbeaten start to the Championship season continued as they eased to a 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

It is now four wins from five league games for Steve Cooper’s men, who went second after three second-half goals secured the points at the Liberty Stadium.

The goals arrived in the space of 12 minutes, Kyle Naughton guiding a shot inside the near post to open the scoring after 63 minutes.

Bersant Celina’s emphatic fashion made it 2-0 and the game was wrapped up when Borja Baston converted from the penalty spot following Marc Roberts’ foul on Yan Dhanda.

It is Swansea’s best start to a season for 41 years. Birmingham are 15th with seven points from five games.