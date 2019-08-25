Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal – 5 talking points as Liverpool go top of the table

Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield to become the only team in the Premier League to have a perfect start to the season. The Reds are now top of the table after beating the Gunners and here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Van Dijk’s incredible streak comes to an end

Virgil van Dijk played 50 games for Liverpool last season in all competitions and he wasn’t dribbled past once. During this period, he faced many superstars including Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe among many others.

Before the Arsenal game, the last player to dribble past the Dutchman in the Premier League was Mikel Merino of Newcastle way back in March 2018. Since then, Liverpool’s number four played 50 Premier League matches without being dribbled past before he came up against Nicolas Pepe.

Arsenal’s record signing dribbled past Van Dijk in the opening stages of the game to end an incredible record. Despite his achievement, Pepe would have been disappointed after the match as he missed a clearcut chance when the score was 0-0.

The last three players to successfully dribble past Virgil van Dijk in the Premier League: 2017: Alexandre Lacazette

2018: Mikel Merino

The last three players to successfully dribble past Virgil van Dijk in the Premier League: 2017: Alexandre Lacazette
2018: Mikel Merino
2019: Nicolas Pépé Spanning three years and two different teams.

#4. David Luiz costs Arsenal the game

David Luiz on his day is an incredible defender but when he’s off his game, he tends to be extremely poor. Against Liverpool, Luiz played well in the first half but mistakes from him in the second half put the game beyond Arsenal.

Luiz pulled Mohamed Salah’s shirt inside the box and conceded a silly penalty early in the second half. A few minutes later, he misjudged a pass from Fabinho and allowed Salah to run past him and score Liverpool’s third.

The Brazilian was roped in as an upgrade on Shkodran Mustafi and to shore up the Arsenal defence. To do that, he has to iron out these silly mistakes from his game.

David Luiz was dribbled past for both of his attempted tackles against Liverpool: 24': Mohamed Salah

David Luiz was dribbled past for both of his attempted tackles against Liverpool: 24': Mohamed Salah
57': Mohamed Salah And he fouled him for the penalty.

#3. Liverpool’s front three continues to torment the Gunners

Liverpool’s front three love playing against Arsenal. Roberto Firmino has scored eight Premier League goals against them – more than he has against any other opposition. Sadio Mane has only scored more goals against Watford and finally, after this game, Mohamed Salah has six career Premier League goals against the Gunners – the joint-most he has against any opponent.

Only Salah managed to find the net against Arsenal on Saturday but with his two goals, the Reds front three now have a combined total of 17 goals and six assists against Arsenal. This is excluding the one goal Salah scored against Arsenal for Chelsea.

Salah and Firmino have never lost a Premier League game against Arsenal while Mane’s only defeat to Arsenal in 11 Premier League games came in a Southampton shirt.

Sadio Mané's only defeat in 11 league games against them was his first for Southampton.

Mohamed Salah has now scored against Arsenal in all four of his Premier League home appearances against them. And that includes one for Chelsea.

#2. Arsenal’s dismal away record to Top 6 continues

Arsenal players must have nightmares about Anfield because, in the last five visits, they’ve conceded 18 goals at the ground and at least three goals in each of those games.

However, Anfield isn’t the only away ground at which Arsenal have struggled at in recent years. In fact, since their 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad on 18 January 2015, Arsenal haven’t won away to a Top 6 side in 23 games!

The Gunners have lost 15 of those 23 games which means they’ve picked up only eight points from a maximum possible 69 points away to the Top six in nearly four and a half years. They’ve conceded 53 goals in these games and scored just 25.

Liverpool have scored 3+ goals in each of their last five Premier League game vs. Arsenal at Anfield.

Last win at Anfield: September 2012

Last away win vs a Big Six side: January 2015

Last win at Anfield: September 2012
Last away win vs a Big Six side: January 2015
Last win vs Liverpool: April 2015 Three long winless streaks continue for Arsenal.

#1. Jurgen Klopp achieves another milestone

Jurgen Klopp has been incredible as Liverpool manager and he has broken numerous records since joining the Premier League side. After Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Arsenal, the Liverpool boss has broken another club record.

The Reds have now won 12 consecutive Premier League games for the first time. The last team to take any point against Liverpool was Everton back in early March and in the 12 wins that followed, Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Klopp’s men have also equalled the club’s longest winning run in league competition which Kenny Dalglish’s side first achieved between April and October 1990. A win against Burnley next week will be a historic one for the Reds.

Liverpool have won 12 consecutive Premier League games for the first time in the club's history. Jürgen Klopp breaks more records with the Reds.