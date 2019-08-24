Liverpool superstar and Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk has selected his all-time favourite footballer – and to everyone’s surprise, neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has impressed the in-form centre-back.

Well, at least not as much as Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho, who is the best footballer ever, according to van Dijk.

“[My favourite is] Ronaldinho. He was one of my idols,” van Dijk was quoted as saying in a recent interview.

The defender went on to open up on more of his opinions about the beautiful game. The following are some of the other questions that he was asked – followed by his answers.

The best Dutch player: “Marco van Basten. I never saw him play, but I know it was pretty good.”

Best coach of all time: “Ronald Koeman and Jurgen Klopp”

The best game you have ever played: “Against Barcelona” (the second-leg of the Champions League semi-finals last season).

The best match you’ve seen: “I’ve seen the second leg against Barcelona (the same game as above)”.

Your best moment: “My debut with all teams.”

The best shirt: “Liverpool’s.”

The best atmosphere in a stadium: “Anfield (Liverpool’s home stadium)”.

The striker you fear most: “[Sergio] Aguero”.

Van Dijk helped Liverpool to their sixth European title last season, after the Reds missed out on the Premier League by the narrowest of margins.

Jurgen Klopp and co. finished second in the 2018-19 Premier League season – just one point behind champions Manchester City.

Van Dijk was also a part of the Netherlands national team that reached the finals of the UEFA Nations League.

His performances in 2018-19 earned him the PFA player of the year award, as well a nomination for the FIFA best player award, alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – the two players he snubbed while naming his own favourite footballer.

Quotes via AS.