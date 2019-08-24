Top 5 loan signings of the 2019 summer transfer window

#5. Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan to Bayern Munich)

Ivan Perisic has been an important player for both club and country for many years but when Antonio Conte took over at Inter Milan, the Croatian became dispensable. The Italian openly said: “We’re working with him [Perisic], but his response isn’t positive. Perisic can’t play in the role that I want. Therefore, he can only play as a striker right now.”

Bayern were actively trying to sign Leroy Sane this summer following the departure of Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery but they abandoned the plans to sign the Manchester City winger after he picked up a long-term injury in the Community Shield match. So, instead, they signed Perisic on loan from Inter with an option of making the move permanent next summer.

The 30-year-old is no stranger to the Bundesliga as he played 112 games for both Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg combined while racking up 27 goals and 16 assists. He has also worked with Bayern manager Niko Kovac previously when Kovac was the manager of Croatia between 2013 and 2015.

#4. Nicolò Barella (Cagliari to Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella is one of the best talents to come from Italy in recent years and he was linked with a host of top European clubs last season including the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The midfielder came through the academy of Cagliari and made 112 appearances for the club before joining Inter Milan on loan this summer. Inter have an obligation to buy Barella on a four-year contract at the end of his loan spell for about €45 million.

Roma were also keen on signing the Italian who has two goals in seven appearances for Italy. However, the player was adamant about joining Inter as it was his childhood dream and he refused to entertain any other offer.

#3. Dani Ceballos (Real Madrid to Arsenal)

Dani Ceballos joined Real Madrid from Real Betis in 2017 for around €18 million after he was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Despite his immense talent, Ceballos found playing time hard to come by under Zinedine Zidane because of the tough competition for places but things improved a bit last season following Zidane’s departure. However, Zidane returned to the Real Madrid dugout and it made sense for the 23-year-old to make a temporary move away from the Santiago Bernabeu to play regularly.

Ceballos was wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur and he chose the latter because of Unai Emery.

“I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start. The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club. He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs.”

He made his first start for Arsenal in a Premier League match against Burnley and assisted both goals in a 2-1 victory.

#2. Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis to Tottenham Hotspur)

Giovani Lo Celso started his career in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain and he impressed at the Parisian club in 2017/18 which was his first full season. However, the following season, he was sent on loan to Real Betis and the La Liga side had an option to make the move permanent.

The Argentine international exploded at Betis and in his only season with the club, he played 45 games, scored 16 goals and provided six assists. Betis’ decision to make Lo Celso’s transfer permanent wasn’t surprising but it became increasingly difficult for the club to keep hold of him.

The 23-year-old was linked with Spurs during the entire summer transfer window and on deadline day, he moved to Spurs on loan and the North London club has the option of making his move permanent next summer.

#1. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona to Bayern Munich)

Back in January 2018, Philippe Coutinho forced his way to Barcelona from Liverpool as it was his dream to play for the Catalan club and the La Liga side spent an initial £102 million which could rise to £142m to sign the Brazilian superstar.

In the second half of the 2017/18 season, Coutinho impressed for Barcelona and even scored 10 goals in 22 appearances. However, he struggled in his first full season and only scored 11 times in 54 appearances.

The Brazilian’s drastic dip in form was a subject of discussion throughout the season and his place in the Barcelona squad was uncertain after the club signed Antoine Griezmann this summer. He was linked with many top European clubs including a return to Liverpool but in the end, he signed for Bayern Munich on loan.

The Brazilian wasn’t afforded a free role at Barcelona because of a certain Lionel Messi and if he’s given that at Bayern, then he could be a huge hit in the Bundesliga. The Bavarian club has paid a loan fee of €8.5 million in addition to paying Coutinho’s full wages during the loan spell and they have an option to make the loan permanent next summer for €120 million.