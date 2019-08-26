#4 Most expensive signing by a Bundesliga club – Lucas Hernandez

Bundesliga had the smallest league transfer record among Europe’s Top 5 leagues. Before this particular summer transfer window, it was significantly smaller than the next highest transfer record which belongs to the Serie A, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s €100m move last summer.

This summer, Bayern Munich signed Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid for €80 Million and in the process, they broke the club and league record. Bayern’s previous club record transfer was Corentin Tolisso for €41.5 Million and the previous Bundesliga record was the €43 Million Wolfsburg paid for Julian Draxler back in 2015.

The versatile defender who won the World Cup with France in 2018 is now the third most expensive defender in the world and the fifth most expensive Frenchman of all-time behind four other players of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

#3 Most expensive signing by a La Liga club – Joao Felix

Before the 2019 summer transfer window, only PSG and Barcelona had paid more than £100m for a player and this summer, a Madrid based club joined this exclusive list.

Real Madrid and Barcelona broke their club record transfer this summer when they paid €100 Million and €120 Million for Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann respectively. However, Atletico Madrid trumped them both by spending €126 Million on Benfica’s teenage prodigy Joao Felix to replace Griezmann.

Felix is now also the most expensive Portuguese player in the world at the moment- a record was held by Cristiano Ronaldo for a decade. Before Ronaldo, the record belonged to Luis Figo following his move from Barcelona to Real Madrid.

#2 Most expensive defender – Harry Maguire

In January 2018, Liverpool made Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in the world when they paid £75 Million for his services. That signing transformed the Liverpool backline and now, Van Dijk is in the running for the highest individual honours in the world.

After a poor 2018/19 season, Manchester United needed a player of their own who could replicate the kind of impact Van Dijk had at Liverpool and for that purpose, they spent £80 Million to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

Maguire proved to be a good player for Leicester and England but it remains to be seen if he can justify the fee United paid for him.

#1 Most expensive African player – Nicolas Pepe

Current Premier League stars Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez and Naby Keita are in the list of Top 10 most expensive African players of all time and some of them were the most expensive player from the continent at some point. However, they’ve all been left in the dust by Arsenal’s high-profile summer signing – Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe had a fantastic 2018/19 season with Lille and only Kylian Mbappe had more goals and assists combined than him in the Ligue 1 last season. The Ivorian was a target for many clubs including Liverpool but in the end, he joined the Gunners for a club and African record £72m.

Arsenal’s previous club record transfer was Aubameyang and he has been a huge hit at the club. The fans of the club will be hoping that Pepe can follow in the footsteps of the Gabonese international.