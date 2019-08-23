Football |

Football world pays tribute to Fernando Torres on a legendary career

Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid star Fernando Torres drew the curtain on a legendary 18-year long career earlier today. Messages from all over the football world have poured in for El Nino.

The striker’s last match didn’t go according to plan as his side Sagan Tosu lost to J1 League rivals Vissel Kobe 6-1 with his former Spain teammate and friend Andres Iniesta getting on the scoresheet as well. However, that doesn’t affect what was a glorious career which saw Torres won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, Champions League and Europa League.

Here’s how the football world reacted to his retirement.

 

We, at FOX Sports Asia, wish Torres all the luck in his life after football.

Comments