Football world pays tribute to Fernando Torres on a legendary career

Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid star Fernando Torres drew the curtain on a legendary 18-year long career earlier today. Messages from all over the football world have poured in for El Nino.

The striker’s last match didn’t go according to plan as his side Sagan Tosu lost to J1 League rivals Vissel Kobe 6-1 with his former Spain teammate and friend Andres Iniesta getting on the scoresheet as well. However, that doesn’t affect what was a glorious career which saw Torres won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championship, Champions League and Europa League.

Here’s how the football world reacted to his retirement.

Adios El Niño 👋😢 Congrats on an amazing career @Torres, and best of luck with whatever comes next! pic.twitter.com/QUmM5kQhTB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 23, 2019

The boss is asked about ex team-mate Fernando Torres, who retires this week. ‘A fantastic career, a really good man and a good friend. A huge congratulations on his career and I wish him well on what he chooses to do now.’#NORCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 23, 2019

Fernando @Torres, you will always be our Kid. Every Atleti fan is very proud of you!#AúpaAtleti — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) August 23, 2019

Today Fernando Torres will play his final game as a professional footballer. It’s been memorable! 🙌#UCL pic.twitter.com/HuzIEgM0rB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2019

🇪🇸 Iniesta to Torres 😢 🗣️ “Football brought us together more than 20 years ago, when we were children. You will always be El Niño. And it will never separate us.” pic.twitter.com/7gqNXOyipv — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) August 23, 2019

Compañero, rival, amigo, leyenda. Un chico de Fuenlabrada que lo ha ganado todo siendo el Niño de siempre.

Teammate, opponent, friend, legend. A kid from Fuenlabrada who won everything while always remaining the same Niño.@Torres#Respect #FernandoTorres pic.twitter.com/YKPfkKuTgF — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) August 23, 2019

Hoy te despides del fútbol @Torres. Hoy cierras una etapa de tu vida de la que te puedes sentir muy orgulloso. Gracias por todo lo que nos has dado y por poder disfrutar de un compañero como tú. Eres grande Fernando!! 🔝⚽ pic.twitter.com/6zbQEpZJl2 — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 23, 2019

YA ERES LEYENDA, @Torres 🏟 110 partidos

✌🏻 82 victorias

⚽ 38 goles 🏆 Campeón de Europa Sub-16 (2001)

🏆 Campeón de Europa Sub-19 (2002)

🏆 Campeón de Europa (2008)

🏆 Campeón del Mundo (2010)

🏆 Campeón de Europa (2012) 🙌🏼Gracias por tanto. Gracias, Fernando🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/4onHouG2yZ — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) August 23, 2019

