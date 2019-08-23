Former Bayern Munich star received a hero’s welcome at Fiorentina

Thousands of Fiorentina fans welcomed Franck Ribery to the club at his official presentation on Thursday.

Franck Ribery received a hero’s welcome at his Fiorentina presentation.

The former France winger has joined La Viola on a reported two-year deal after ending a trophy-laden spell with Bayern Munich.

Ribery is not expected to be involved when Fiorentina kick off the new Serie A season at home to Napoli on Saturday.

But thousands of the club’s supporters gave Ribery a hint of the backing he can expect to receive.

Ribery walked out on to the Stadio Artemio Franchi field to ‘Eye of the Tiger’ before performing the usual array of kick-ups for the crowd.

The 36-year-old is the headline arrival for Vincenzo Montella’s side, who finished 16th in Serie A last term.