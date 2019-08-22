Former Ghana international Junior Agogo passed away aged 40

Junior Agogo played 27 times for Ghana over the course of his international career, scoring 12 goals.

Former Ghana international Junior Agogo has died, aged 40.

Agogo played 27 times for his country and scored 12 goals – including three during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Black Stars secured a third-placed finish.

His former clubs include Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, both of whom have tweeted to pay their respects to Agogo.

FIFA said its thoughts are with the forward’s friends and family.

A well-travelled player, whose career took in stints in Scotland, Egypt, the United States and Cyprus, Agogo suffered a stroke in 2015 and told a BBC documentary that he suffered from subsequent struggles with his speech.