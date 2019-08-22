Juventus demand early kick-offs for Serie A matches to target Asian audience

Italian champions Juventus want Serie A matches to kick off early so that the Italian clubs can grown their supporters base in Asian countries including the ASEAN.

Juventus are behind the six big Premier League clubs — Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur — in terms of generating revenue and is eyeing China PR as a major market for growth.

Many Italian top division matches kick off past midnight in Asian top two markets China and India as well as in the wee hours in the Southeast Asian region, another big market for football in Asia.

“We have to find the right balance between domestic and global audiences,” the Serie A club’s chief revenue officer Giorgio Ricci told BBC Sport. “It is not just about the broadcasting times, it is also about the rights distribution and who is showing the games,” he said.

“In that sense, the difference between the Premier League and Serie A is huge. This is a very old story and one of the more frequent reasons for fights with the league,” Ricci told BBC Sport.

Serie A matches kick off late in the evenings due to the hot weather conditions in the country — the exception being a 9 PM HKT kick off on Saturday and 6:30 PM HKT kick off Sunday starting the third round.

Serie A’s current television rights deal ends in 2021 when the league organisers can review the timings of kick off and the clubs are pushing for the league to take into consideration viewers from Asia when the fixtures are drawn up for the 2021-22 season.