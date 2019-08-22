Cristiano Ronaldo reveals how Lionel Messi made him a better player

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely considered to be among the best football players ever to grace the game. However, the pair have been locked together in the fight to be the best in this particular era. Nevertheless, Ronaldo has now credited his opposite number for making him a better player.

Cristiano Ronaldo, once again, revealed his admiration for Lionel Messi and compared their rivalry to some of the greatest in the sporting world. He further stated that Messi made him a better player and vice-versa.

“I really admire the career he has had and from his side, he has already talked of the disappointment when I left Spain because it was a rivalry that he appreciated,” Ronaldo told TVI in Portugal. (via AFP)

“It’s a good rivalry but it’s not unique — Michael Jordan had rivalries in basketball, there was Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in Formula 1. The thing they all had in common is that they were healthy rivalries.

“I have no doubt that Messi has made me a better player and vice-versa. When I am winning trophies it must sting him and it’s the same for me when he wins.”

Cristiano Ronaldo then continued to state that he has had an excellent professional relationship with his counterpart over the years and that he could see the two of them having a friendship off the pitch in the future.

“I have an excellent professional relationship because we have been sharing the same moments for 15 years,” the Juventus star added.

“We’ve never had dinner together but I don’t see why we can’t in the future. I don’t see a problem with that.”

Both players are set to start their new seasons shortly, prolonging their rivalry even further.