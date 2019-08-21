3 records and milestones Cristiano Ronaldo can achieve this season

#3. Score the most number of goals in a Serie A season

Under Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus had a pragmatic approach and were known for their defensive solidity rather than their offensive game. Despite this, Ronaldo scored 28 goals for the Serie A giants in his debut season.

The Portuguese international has the opportunity to score more goals in the upcoming season with Maurizio Sarri at the helm. The former Chelsea manager is known for using a system which favours attacking football and that could benefit Ronaldo massively.

Back in 2015/16, Gonzalo Higuain scored 36 Serie A goals for Napoli under Sarri and set the record for most goals by a player in one season. Ronaldo is undoubtedly a more prolific goalscorer than the Argentine and he has already scored more than 36 goals in a league season thrice in his career.

#2. Score the most number of hat-tricks in the Champions League

With 689 goals to his name for both club and country in only 964 appearances, Ronaldo has more goals than any other active player and incredibly, he has also netted 53 hat-tricks in his career.

He already has the most number of hat-tricks in the La Liga (34) and also shares the record for the most number of hat-tricks in the UEFA Champions League (8) with none other than Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo is almost certain to lose the record for most La Liga hat-tricks to Messi this season as the Argentine only needs two more hat-tricks to surpass the former Real Madrid man. However, Ronaldo can get one over his nemesis by scoring another hat-trick in the Champions League and making the record a personal one.

#1. Become the first player in history to win the Golden Boot in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A

Ronaldo scored 21 league goals in only 31 games in his debut season for Juventus and that was enough for the Old Lady to win their eighth consecutive league title. However, Ronaldo was only the fourth-highest goalscorer in the league behind Fabio Quagliarella, Duvan Zapata and Krzysztof Piątek.

The Portuguese superstar will be determined to win the Serie A Golden Boot in the 2019/20 season and as already mentioned, he could even break the record for most goals in one season by a player in the Italian top flight.

If Ronaldo wins the Serie A Golden Boot known as the Capocannoniere, he will become the first player ever to win the Golden Boot in the top flights of England, Spain and Italy.

Ronaldo won the Premier League Golden Boot once in 2007/08 and the La Liga Golden Boot more commonly known as the Pichichi trophy thrice. However, he hasn’t won the European Golden Shoe or the Golden Boot in the league since 2014/15!