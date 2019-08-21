Cristiano Ronaldo claims he could be most-expensive footballer ever

Juventus star and five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best footballers the world has ever seen.

His five Ballon d’Or awards are adequate to prove that the above fact is true, as Lionel Messi is the only other footballer who has achieved the same feat so far.

One often forgets the fact that Ronaldo is thirty-four years old now – he was thirty-three years old last June, when he completed a €112million-worth switch from Real Madrid to Juventus.

And now, the player himself has revealed his opinion on the highly-inflated transfer values these days.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo believes that a 25-year-old version of himself could be worth up to €300million in today’s transfer market.

“Today there is a lot of focus on potential and the football industry is different,” he told Portuguese broadcaster TVI in a recent interview.

“I will put the case of Joao Felix aside. Nowadays any player is worth €100m, even without proof. There is more money in football. Central defenders and goalkeepers are worth €70million, €80million,” he further said, before adding:

“I do not agree with it, but this is the world we live in. The market is like that, we have to respect it.”

The former Manchester United star was then asked how much he would have been worth, if he was aged 25 in modern terms – to which he replied: “It is hard to calculate.”

“If a goalkeeper is worth €75million, a player who has done what I had must be worth three to four times more. Easy.”

“But I have no such illusion,” Ronaldo concluded.

Quotes via OneFootball.