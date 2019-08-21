5 players Real Madrid could offer PSG in exchange for Neymar

Neymar was previously linked with a move to Barcelona but he could be tempted by an offer from Real Madrid. However, Real may not be able to afford his transfer fee after already spending extravagantly and hence, they may have to offer one or more players in exchange for the Brazilian superstar.

#5. Keylor Navas

Four years ago, Real Madrid tried to sign David De Gea from Manchester United by offering Keylor Navas in exchange. Although that move broke down, the Costa Rican proved to be a huge hit at the Bernabeu and played a crucial role in winning a hat-trick of Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane.

Navas hasn’t put a foot wrong at Real Madrid but he was demoted to the second choice goalkeeper last season when Real Madrid signed the much younger Thibaut Courtois.

Navas is now 32-years-old but he still has a few good years left in him. However, at Real, he will have to be content with a backup role. On the contrary, at PSG, he could be the first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Alphonse Areola.

#4. Isco

Isco is into his seventh season with Real Madrid and in his previous six seasons, he scored 48 goals in 278 appearances. The Spaniard was frequently used by Zidane in his first stint but it’s still hard to pick him in midfield or attack when you choose Real Madrid’s best XI.

Real Madrid have added three more forwards this summer and that diminishes his chances of playing in the front three despite Marco Asensio’s injury. In midfield, he has to compete with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos – two of the best players in that position in the world.

PSG’s midfield is arguably the weakest department in their squad and a player of Isco’s experience and quality could be the perfect addition to bring more balance to the squad.

#3. James Rodriguez

Back in 2014, Real Madrid signed James Rodriguez after he won the Golden Boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The Colombian had a fantastic debut season under Carlo Ancelotti but since Zidane took over, he was constantly overlooked and that resulted in a two-year loan stint with Bayern Munich.

The Bavarian club had the option to sign James permanently this summer but they decided to not use it despite the Colombian racking up 15 goals and 20 assists in only 61 games. For Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto and Monaco combined, he has 93 goals and 115 assists to his name and those are truly outstanding numbers.

In his only season in the Ligue 1, James recorded 9 goals and 13 assists in only 34 league games. With the firepower at PSG, his numbers could be even better and who knows, maybe, he could even help them win the coveted Champions League title.

#2. Luka Modric

Luka Modric, the most recent winner of the Ballon d’Or, has been a vital cog in the Real Madrid machine for seven years. He has been one of the first names in the starting XI under Zidane but the Croatian may be dispensable now that he’s nearing his 34th birthday.

It is no secret that Modric wanted to leave Real Madrid last summer to join Inter Milan but the move didn’t materialise. He didn’t have the best season in 2018/19 but to be fair, almost the entire squad failed to live up to expectations last season.

The veteran midfielder could be open to a new challenge and one final big fat paycheck and at PSG, he will get both. Also, as previously stated, the Parisian club’s midfield could do with some strengthening and one of the best, if not, the best midfielder in the world will do a world of good.

#1. Gareth Bale

The Gareth Bale transfer saga has been one of the most confusing sagas of recent years!

The Welshman joined Real Madrid six years ago for a then world-record transfer fee and has gone on to score 102 goals for the club including the winner in two Champions League finals of which one was arguably the greatest goal in the final of the competition.

Despite Bale’s contributions to Real’s recent success, he has cut a lonely and frustrated figure quite often. He has had his fair share of injury problems and on top of that, he has also had issues with Zidane. It looked like Zidane was desperate to get rid of the 30-year-old for most of the summer but recently, there was a change of heart and Bale ended up starting Real’s first league game of the season.

That being said, don’t be surprised if Real Madrid use Bale as a part of the deal to bring Neymar to the club. In fact, the decision to play Bale could be to drive up his market value and maybe even to convince PSG that the former Spurs star still has a lot to offer for a top club in Europe.