Puskas Award 2019 nominees revealed, Lionel Messi makes the cut but Cristiano Ronaldo misses out

FIFA have revealed the 10 nominees for their yearly Puskas Award which is awarded to the most beautiful goal scored in the calendar year.

The 2018 edition of the award was won by Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, who hasn’t been nominated this year. While the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi have made the cut, Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo misses out.

Three female players have been nominated alongside seven of their male counterparts. Here’s the full list of nominees.

Matheus Cunha (Brazil)

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon)

Fabio Quagliarella (Italy)

Juan Fernando Quintero (Colombia)

Amy Rodriguez (USA)

Billie Simpson (Northern Ireland)

Andros Townsend (England)

Dániel Zsóri (Romania)

The winner of the Puskas Award will be revealed along with the FIFA Best Awards which will be held later this year. Fans can vote for their favourite goal right here. The voting for the best goal of the year ends on 1st September.

Messi has been nominated for his outrageous chip against Real Betis in La Liga in March 2019.