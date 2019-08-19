WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Asian lookalike becomes worldwide celebrity

Cristiano Ronaldo may be making millions from his own achievements on the football pitch, but it appears some people are making their own bit of cash by impersonating him.

Biwar Abdullah may have nothing in common with the great CR7, but he has managed to transform his image into someone who likes pretty close to the original Portuguese mega star.

The Sun caught up with the Iraqi man, and found that he has now become somewhat of a celebrity because of his identical look as well as mannerisms with the former Manchester United player.

ICYMI: 25-year-old Biwar Abdullah is popular in northern Iraq due to his striking resemblance to Portugal’s soccer captain Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/BzhefV8eDD — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 14, 2019

“I am Kurdish, from northern Iraq, when I am at home I get a lot of attention, people stop me in the street and they ask for pictures, I don’t mind it, I always stop for people,” he said.

“Most think I am Ronaldo straight away, it’s a nice feeling, I wish I had half the skill he does.

“I do play football, I play in the same position as him and I wear the number seven shirt – just as he does. My dream is to one day meet him.:

Living in Derby, UK, Biwar has now received offers to start turning up at parties looking like Ronaldo himself.

“He was walking past my shop in a Juventus shirt and he caught my eye, I thought it was Ronaldo at first and ran out,” local shop owner Shane Douglas said.

“At the time, I had a copy of Fifa 19 in my hand, which has Ronaldo as the cover star – I looked at it and compared it with Biwar, I couldn’t believe the resemblance.

“I stopped him and said he looks exactly like him and that with the right help and contacts there could be future in this for him, I just can’t believe no one has thought to help him before.

“He told me people have already noticed him walking around town and he gets shouts of Ronaldo wherever he goes.

“It helps that he is such a fan and loves football, so when people see him – he’s often in his favourite Juventus shirt which makes him look even more like his idol.”

(Image credits: The Sun)