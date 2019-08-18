FA Cup specialist, England centurion – Ashley Cole’s career in numbers

Ashley Cole has confirmed his retirement from professional football.

A decorated left-back for club and country, the England international was widely recognised as one of the finest players in the world in his position during his time with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Stints at Roma, LA Galaxy and Derby County followed for Cole, who will now focus on a move into coaching.

Here, we look at some of the numbers the 38-year-old returned over the course of a magnificent career at the top level.

385 ­– Across spells with Arsenal and Chelsea, Cole made 385 appearance in the Premier League. He won England’s top flight on three occasions – with the Gunners in 2001-02 and 2003-04 before starring for Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues in 2009-10.

7 – Triumphing with Arsenal in 2002, 2003 and 2005 and Chelsea in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2010, Cole has more FA Cup wins than any player in the competition’s history.

38 – Cole was an ever-present for Chelsea in the Premier League during the 2011-12 campaign. It was also the season he supplied his highest number of assists (six).

15 – He chipped in with 15 goals over the course of his time in England’s top flight, with four of those coming amid Chelsea’s title-winning efforts of 2009-10.

107 – Cole comes in sixth in terms of all-time England caps with 107, one shy of 1966 World Cup-winning captain Bobby Robson. Former international team-mates Wayne Rooney (120), David Beckham (115) and Steven Gerrard (114) are also ahead of him, along with England’s all-time most capped player Peter Shilton. Cole’s Chelsea colleague Frank Lampard played for the Three Lions 106 times.

0 – No player has featured more often for England without scoring, with fellow full-back Gary Neville (85) the next most capped on that list.

22 – Cole has made more appearances at major tournament finals than any England player. Rooney and Gerrard managed 21, with Beckham and Shilton on 20.