Such is the legacy of Jose Mourinho, that he will go down in history as one of the most revolutionary coaches to grace the game. However, while he was considered a trendsetter once, failure to keep up with the times has left the football coach without a job. A video has since come forward of him almost tearing up when asked about the sport.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss, Jose Mourinho, appeared to tear up during an interview, when he was asked about his connection to the game.

José Mourinho tears up while confessing he misses football. 😢 Who else can’t wait to see him back? pic.twitter.com/ak3CefaH8c — UTDST. (@utdstreet) August 18, 2019

“The first moment I went into professional football I felt a click,” Mourinho said to Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Since then it’s been serious stuff. It’s been serious stuff until now. Non-stop.

“Now that it’s stopped, instead of enjoying it, I can’t really enjoy it, I miss it.”

Jose Mourinho has been without a managerial job since being sacked as Manchester United boss back in December 2018. The Portuguese football coach has since appeared as a pundit and a promoter, most recently during the Manchester United vs Chelsea opening week match in the Premier League.

Mourinho’s illustrious career can be traced back to his time with FC Porto, where he first gained recognition. The football coach guided the Portuguese side to an unprecedented UEFA Champions League title win, earning plaudits around the globe.

Chelsea came calling immediately after and Mourinho handed the Blues their first Premier League title in 2004/05 before repeating the feat one year later. He then joined Inter Milan and Real Madrid, winning domestic titles with both and Champions League with the former.

In 2013, Mourinho returned to Chelsea for a second stint, delivering a title one season later. However, he once again parted ways with the Blues in 2015 after a poor run of form saw them sitting just above the relegation zone.

The two-time Champions League winner then joined Manchester United but was sacked after two and a half seasons for failing to deliver the league. He has been without a job since.