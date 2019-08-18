Lionel Messi’s incredibly accurate prediction over nine wonderkids from 2016

There is no doubting the football genius of Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. One of the greatest to have played the game, Messi has a great eye for talent as well.

As reported by Sportbible, the Argentine named nine wonderkids who he thought would go on to rule the world someday. These names were – Chanathip Songkrasin, Kasper Dolberg, Gabriel Boschilia, Nadya Karpova, Alex Muyl, Nathan Allan de Souza, Davide Calabria, Jean-Kevin Augustin and Patrick Roberts.

Evidently, 21-year-old Dolberg, who plays his football for Ajax in the Netherlands, is the biggest name on this list. The centre-forward featured in 39 encounters for his side last season and scored 12 goals as Ajax reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old forward Jean-Kevin Augustin is another one of the more known names on this list. Augustin joined the Bundesliga side from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has since scored 20 goals for them in 67 appearances.

The now 24-year-old Nadezhda Karpova is the only female player who made Messi’s list. She was playing for Chertanovo Moscow back in 2016 but has since played for Sevilla and Valencia in a career which still has enough time to take off.

Brazil’s 23-year-old attacking midfielder Gabriel Boschilia is expected to break into the AS Monaco first team this year after spending three consecutive years on loan. Another 23-year-old in the list, Alex Muyl has been playing in the MLS for New York Red Bulls for over three years now.

23-year-old Chelsea loanee winger Nathan Allan de Souza, AC Milan’s 22-year-old full-back Davide Calabria and Celtic winger Patrick Roberts, currently on loan at Norwich City in the Premier League complete the list.

Got to say that Messi definitely has an eye for talent!