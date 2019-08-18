WATCH: Jose Mourinho cries while admitting he misses football

In a recent interview, Jose Mourinho opened up on his long break from football management and openly admitted that he misses the field – and in doing so, he was also seen tearing up a bit while speaking about it.

Watch the video here:

José Mourinho tears up while saying he misses football. pic.twitter.com/ZdAAGQkpKA — Polo Maruwa (@elchaupo) August 17, 2019

“I was just… I was just enjoying… the moment I win something in professional football was when I had the ‘click’ – now, it’s serious… it’s serious stuff,” Mourinho can be heard saying.

He further adds: “And it has been serious stuff until… until now, non-stop – and now I’ve stopped – and instead of enjoying, I can’t really enjoy it,” before concluding:

“I miss it”.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager and two-time Champions League winner, was appointed as the new boss at Manchester United in 2016, but in December 2018, they sacked him after identifying a catalogue of his failings at the club.

Under Mourinho, Manchester United were unable to create an impact in the first half of the 2018-19 Premier League, despite spending nearly £400million on 11 new signings.

Altogether, the Portuguese managed the Red Devils in 144 games, out of which he won 84, drew 32 and lost 28 matches. His win per cent of 58.33% was second only to that of Sir Alex Ferguson himself (59.67%), nevertheless, the club chose to sack him before completing the season.