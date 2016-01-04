Real Madrid confirm Benitez sacking

La Liga giants Real Madrid have sacked head coach Rafael Benitez just seven months after he was appointed to replace Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Benitez was fired following an emergency board meeting on Monday after the club drew 2-2 with Valencia over the weekend to leave Los Blancos in third place in La Liga, four points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and two behind Barcelona.

The former Liverpool manager has struggled to win over the fans throughout his tenure, which was made worse by the 4-0 thrashing they received from the Catalans earlier in the season.

Former captain and Real Madrid Castilla manager Zinedine Zidane has been appointed as his replacement for the rest of the current campaign.

"It's an emotional day," Zidane told the press conference. "Even more emotional than the day when I signed as a player."

"Real Madrid is the best club in the world with the best fan base in the world and I will do my best to make sure we end the season with a trophy."

Benitez is the 11th manager to be sacked by Florentino Perez in two seperate stints as the club's president.

Zidane now has the job of overhauling Atletico in La Liga as well as pushing for an 11th Champions League title, but the club will not be taking part in the Copa del Rey after being expelled over an administration error, which saw them field an inelligible player against Cadiz.