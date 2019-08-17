Huddersfield Town 1-2 Fulham: Late Cavaleiro curler wins it for Parker’s men

Ivan Cavaleiro’s excellent 80th-minute goal saw Fulham earn a 2-1 Championship win at Huddersfield Town in a battle of two relegated sides.

Karlan Grant scored for the third Championship game in a row but Ivan Cavaleiro struck late to earn Fulham a 2-1 win at Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Fulham took the lead in the 51st minute when Juninho Bacuna hacked an awful clearance into the air with Aleksandar Mitrovic climbing above Tommy Elphick to profit on the error by nodding home at the back post.

Their advantage lasted only six minutes as Grant’s third goal of the season levelled the scores, the striker’s header narrowly crossing the line despite the best efforts of Cottagers goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

But Fulham followed a 2-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers last time out with another three points against their fellow relegated outfit, who are yet to win this term, when Cavaleiro whipped in a fantastic finish in the 80th minute.