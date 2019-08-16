WWE Fans go into meltdown as English club announces player at 3:16 pm

West Bromwich Albion fans went into meltdown as the club announced the signing of striker Charlie Austin from Southampton at 3:16 PM on transfer deadline day, 8th August.
The striker joined the Championship club on a two-year deal and many fans believe that he will help them gain promotion to the Premier League. Austin, who shares his name with WWE superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin, was announced by the club at 3:16 PM, referring to the wrestlers’ famous ‘3:16’ reference after he defeated Jake “The Snake” Roberts.
Fans were visibly excited by it and here are some of the best reactions!
🙌🏼 Austin announced! 🙌🏼
We’ve signed striker @chazaustin10 on a two-year deal from @SouthamptonFC ✍🏼#DeadlineDay | #WBA pic.twitter.com/jJCwCraZla
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 8, 2019
Twitter world. Thank you!! 😘💰#Austin316 pic.twitter.com/Qt3Ceaom9F
— West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) August 8, 2019
@cammy_rose1 @kieranlufc6 annouced it at 3:16🤣
— Dougie Martin (@Dougie88martin) August 9, 2019
that announcement time we see you pic.twitter.com/uHt2SG3kiB
— ً (@YouAiredMe) August 8, 2019
At 3:16 as well 👏🏼
— John Thornton 🦁🦁🦁 (@999_John) August 8, 2019
Austin 3:16🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️🙆🏿♂️
— Nd Ani (@nd_yaho) August 9, 2019
STONE COLD CHARLIE AUSTIN IS HERE!! pic.twitter.com/neWxYMUxIM
— Alex Newton (@AlexRobNewton) August 8, 2019
— Ben Hadlington Ⓥ (@BenHadlington) August 8, 2019
— Ol (@oliverarnoldd) August 8, 2019
Austin announced at 3:16? pic.twitter.com/5zo8tU5iQB
— Ste Davies (@StevenD1977) August 8, 2019
Stone cold Charlie Austin
Get in #wba
— Daws (@Daws___) August 8, 2019