Cristiano Ronaldo signs on with Asian e-commerce platform Shopee

Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, has secured a partnership with global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo as a brand ambassador.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who has achieved great success with Manchester United, Real Madrid and currently Juventus, will – in his role – work with Shopee on a wide range of initiatives to engage and inspire people in the region.

The first of these activities will take place during Shopee’s signature annual shopping event, “9.9 Super Shopping Day”, which runs from August 22 to September 9.

In a bid to bring the Portuguese icon nearer to his fans in the region, followers in Southeast Asia and Taiwan will be able to get up close and personal via a range of exclusive content available only on “Shopee LIVE”.

“I am proud to be Shopee’s brand ambassador as we share the same ambition to be the best in our fields,” said the 34-year-old.

“I am always improving my game for my fans and my team, just as Shopee innovates to benefit their users in this region.

“I am excited by this partnership, and I look forward to creating more special moments for my fans together with Shopee.”

Chris Feng, chief executive officer of Shopee, added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest athletes of our time.

“He is an inspiration to many, and his dedication to football matches the deep commitment we have towards our users.

“Together with Cristiano Ronaldo, we look forward to creating a lasting positive impact on our region.”