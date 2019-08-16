Liverpool UCL hero above Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top 15 most valuable players

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may be still considered the best players in the world, but recent transfer value doesn’t seem them in the top spots.

The folks over at Football Observatory CIES have crunched the numbers, and found that leading the line for most valuable players in the world is Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with a value of €252m.

Coming through in second position is Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, who helped the Reds win their sixth European crown at the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final recently, and has a worth of €219.6m.

Third place belongs to Manchester City superstar Raheem Sterling, estimated at €207.8m, while Lionel Messi only makes fourth spot with a valuation of €167.4m.

Surprisingly, Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho chimes in at fifth spot with €159.4m to his name after a brilliant season for the club, while Cristiano Ronaldo is way down in 20th position at a €118.1m estimation.

1. Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain – €252m

2. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool – €219.6m

3. Raheem Sterling – Manchester City – €207.8m

4. Lionel Messi – Barcelona – €167.4m

5. Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund – €159.4m

Messi and Ronaldo may not be in the top bracket in terms of valuation, but the dynamite duo certainly do rule the roost when it comes to the Ballon d’Or nominations this year.