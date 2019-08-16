Ex-PSG boss named new Morocco National Team coach

With Herve Renard quitting following a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign, Morocco have appointed Vahid Halilhodzic.

Vahid Halilhodzic has been named as Morocco’s new head coach, replacing Herve Renard at the helm for the Atlas Lions.

Morocco had been on the lookout for a coach since the resignation last month of Renard, who has since taken over the Saudi Arabia national team.

Renard quit following Morocco’s shock Africa Cup of Nations last-16 defeat to Benin.

The vastly experienced Halilhodzic has arrived in his place, having most recently coached Nantes in Ligue 1, where he previously led Paris Saint-Germain from 2003 to 2005.

Halilhodzic boasts a varied background on his international CV, having guided Ivory Coast, Algeria and Japan to World Cup qualification.

Morocco have announced Vahid Halilhodzic as their new head coach “My first objective is to qualify for the World Cup. I will try to qualify a fourth consecutive national team.” @FRMFOFFICIEL | #WorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 15, 2019

Upon his appointment, confirmed by the Moroccan FA on Thursday, the 67-year-old said: “Coaching Morocco is a big responsibility and an honour.

“My first objective is to qualify for the World Cup. I will try to qualify a fourth consecutive national team.”

The Moroccan FA said on its website that Halilhodzic has signed a four-year contract.

One of Halilhodzic’s first coaching roles saw him in charge at Raja Casablanca, one of Morocco’s biggest clubs, as they won the CAF Champions League in 1997.