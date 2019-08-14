Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he and Lionel Messi are the best footballers ever

Portuguese football legend and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed why he and Lionel Messi can be regarded as the greatest footballers ever.

Speaking in an interview with DAZN for their new series “The Making Of”, Ronaldo revealed how he and Messi’s hard work set them apart, citing their decade-long success as proof for their effort.

“Obviously, I have not seen such a rivalry between two players at the top of the mountain for so many years,” the Portugal captain and five-time Ballon d’Or winner said, referring to his arch-nemesis who has won five Ballon d’Or awards himself.

He further added: “There are great players that I respect who have three, four or, at most, five years at their peak. Ten years? I’ve never seen that.”

“I have never seen players, as we say in Portugal: ‘breaking milestones every year’, scoring 40 or 50 goals, winning titles, always being up there. This is the hardest thing to achieve in football. It takes a lot to keep up and always be on top.”

“It’s true. There’s a lot of work behind the trophies,” Ronaldo concluded.

Both Messi and Ronaldo will soon begin their 2019-20 campaign with Barcelona and Juventus respectively and as always, both stars’ biggest targets for the new season will be the Ballon d’Or awards and of course, the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Quotes via Goal.