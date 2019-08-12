Fans call for Cristiano Ronaldo to move to MLS after ugly step-over fail against Atletico Madrid

During the recent International Champions Cup game between Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to execute a proper step-over trick, thereby giving the ball away to Atletico’s Marcos Llorente and that has resulted in fans slamming him, also calling for him to move to the MLS.

As you can see, Ronaldo tried to overcome Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente with a step-over while trying to attack the goalpost of Los Rojiblancos. However, Llorente simply put his right foot out and caught the ball dead, before kicking it past the Portuguese star’s legs and launching a counter-attack.

This, in turn, led to a lot of comments from fans on Twitter who slammed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and asked him to move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) as his career is allegedly “finished”.

I’m not even joking when I say it’s time for Cristiano Ronaldo to seriously consider MLS. pic.twitter.com/MqSuzSaY8c — Messi World (@MessiWorId) August 10, 2019

Go back to @MLS You are finished bro. — Muhammad Magaji🔴 (@MuhdAMagaji) August 11, 2019

Time for MLS bro — San-Messi ⚜️ (@Mahdi_Aj) August 10, 2019

Ronaldo usually changes the face of any game he plays, but he was unable to do the same against Atletico on Sunday, as they finished the game as winners by a scoreline of 2-1 scoreline.

It was Joao Felix who scored both the goals for Atletico Madrid. The former Benfica starlet opened the scoring with a first-time finish through two defenders and into the back of the net midway through the first half, before netting his second goal just eight minutes later – thereby proving that he is really worth the €126million that they chose to spend on him this July.