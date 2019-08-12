WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar go head to head in intense boxing shoot

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. may have gone head to head several times on the football pitch, but it appears the duo is ready to battle it out in a boxing ring too.

A shoot for Portuguese technology company MEO sees Neymar and Ronaldo decked up in boxing gear, and exchanging a few blows as a referee lays down the rule of law. Check it out.

More news from the MEO ad campaign is set to be released soon, so fans are certainly going to be left in the cold till the time we have some confirmation about what exactly is going on, but whatever it is, it looks awfully interesting.

The website of MEO states – “MEO is a brand that revolutionised the Telco market in Portugal.”

“For the first time, a voice service provider also offered TV and internet services, using next generation optical fiber.”

Wonder what Floyd Mayweather Jr. makes of all this.