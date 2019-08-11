Zinedine Zidane recalls forgotten man for Real Madrid friendly against Roma

Real Madrid have a big squad at the moment, with Los Blancos bringing in several new players. As a result, a few current players were listed on the market to dispose of. One such player, however, has been recalled by the Frenchman for the friendly against AS Roma.

Zinedine Zidane has recalled Gareth Bale for a friendly match against AS Roma. The Real Madrid star missed the previous game under the pretence of being injured, before being spotted playing golf with his friends.

❌ Zidane convoca a Bale, pero vuelve a dejar fuera a James y Mariano. No puede ser más claro con ellos. Tampoco viajan los lesionados: Mendy, Brahim y Asensio. Ni Ramos y Lunin.

Meanwhile, Zidane has left two first-team players at home, namely James Rodriguez and Mariano Diaz. Rodriguez is wanted by both Napoli and Atletico Madrid and is said to be in discussions over a move. Diaz, meanwhile, also looks to be heading out with the club even handing his number ‘7’ shirt to Eden Hazard.

Furthermore, several other stars will miss the game as well, albeit due to injuries. Brahim Diaz, Ferland Mendy, and Marco Asensio are among those.

Here’s the Real Madrid squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Toni Fuidias

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo, Alvaro Odriozola

Midfielders: Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco, Federico Valverde

Attackers: Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Luka Jovic, Lukas Vazquez, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr.