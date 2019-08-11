WATCH: Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos recreates iconic free-kick

Roberto Carlos is considered to be one of the most talented Brazilian footballers of all time. The former Real Madrid full-back was renowned for his attacking inputs and his dead-ball speciality, often popping up in the nick of time to save his side. Now retired, Carlos looked to recreate one of his most iconic freekicks, which he did with ease.

Real Madrid and Brazil legend, Roberto Carlos, scored one of the most iconic goals in the history of football when he bent his freekick around the French team’s wall, and the laws of physics, into the net.

Instantly, Carlos’s effort became one of the most talked-about goals, which it remains until this day.

Those who argue that that particular set-piece was a fluke, or that Carlos may have lost his ability over time, were in for a lesson after the Brazil football legend recreated his freekick perfectly in his own backyard.

Watch the video here:

Times change. Roberto Carlos’ freekick doesn’t. from r/soccer

Carlos scored his iconic goal in the 1997 Le Tournoi, a friendly international tournament. Brazil were faced with France in their opening match of the four-nation competition and got off to a perfect start courtesy of the stunner from the full-back. However, they ended up drawing the match, before drawing Italy and beating England to finish second.