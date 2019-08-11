Barcelona great chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo has shaped the debate in football this century. Players, managers, experts, and fans all have taken a side at some point in time. One Barcelona great became the latest to choose between the two.

Former Tottenham, Leicester City, and Barcelona great, Gary Lineker, became the latest to give his take on the Lionel Messi – Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. The Englishman proceeded to pick the Argentine, remarking that he gives him joy.

“I love them both, but if you say on Twitter, ‘that’s an unbelievably great goal from the wonderful Cristiano Ronaldo’ you’ll get Messi fans on your case and if you say something brilliant about Messi, which I do a lot because he’s ridiculous, you’ll get Ronaldo fans on your case,” said Lineker. (via Goal)

“You can love them both and admire them both which I do, but they’re very different.

“Ronaldo’s an athlete. He’s driven, he’s got the absolute best out of his game. He’s the best header of the ball I’ve ever seen and the best goalscorer I’ve ever seen.

“But Messi is also as good a goalscorer as there’s ever been and he’s as good a passer as you’ll ever see and as good a dribbler as you’ll ever see.

“When I watch Ronaldo I admire him when I watch Messi he gives me joy and for me, that’s the difference.”

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo finally got separated last season, after competing in the same league for a decade. Ronaldo went to Italy to play in Serie A while Messi continued to stay loyal to Barcelona.

Both players will begin their 2019/20 campaigns in the coming weeks, with Barcelona set to play on August 16 while Juventus on August 23.