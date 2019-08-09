Huddersfield Town charged with misconduct following fake kit stunt

Huddersfield Town’s hoax home shirt has led the Football Association to take action.
The Football Association (FA) has charged Huddersfield Town with misconduct after the club wore a fake kit as part of a marketing stunt in pre-season.
Huddersfield created a social media storm when they released the design for a new home shirt sporting a giant sash emblazoned with the name of betting agency Paddy Power.
The Championship club confirmed the controversial strip to be a hoax after donning it in a pre-season match against Rochdale.
An FA statement read: “Huddersfield Town FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA’s Kit and Advertising Regulations.
“It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i).
“The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response.”
[2/2] It is alleged that playing kit worn by its first team during a pre-season friendly against Rochdale AFC on 17 July 2019 was in breach of FA Regulation C.2(i). The club has until 16 August 2019 to provide a response.
— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) August 9, 2019
Huddersfield later released their real home kit, which does not feature a sponsor’s logo.
Jan Siewert’s side were relegated from the Premier League last season and lost their Championship opener at home Derby County on Monday.