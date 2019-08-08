You’ll never pork alone – non-League club unveil sausage-themed kit

After producing a hot dog strip last term, Non-League club AFC Bedale have unveiled a new kit featuring sausage, mashed potatoes and peas.

English non-League club AFC Bedale unveiled a new sausage-themed kit and it is arguably among the wurst to ever be worn on a football pitch.

It’s not the first time Bedale have attracted attention for quirky kits, as their 2018-19 effort had outfield players essentially dressed as hot dogs.

Clearly, it’s felt they were on to a wiener.

Sausages and mashed potatoes are emblazoned across the front of the new shirt, while peas cover the shoulders and arms in a truly bizarre ensemble.

After last season’s effort had every @AfcBedale outfield player looking like a They’re back for seconds this term, but with added vegetables The wurst kit ever? Or are they on to a wiener? pic.twitter.com/noio35w2TC — Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) August 8, 2019

While their latest offering looks as though Bedale are taking the pea, they confirmed the strip will be worn as an alternate to their home jersey.

Although it has caused a stir for its ludicrousness, £5 from every sale will go to charity.