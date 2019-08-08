Australian midfielder Luongo leaves QPR for Sheffield Wednesday

Massimo Luongo becomes Sheffield Wednesday’s fifth signing of the transfer window after joining from Queens Park Rangers on deadline day.

Sheffield Wednesday have signed midfielder Massimo Luongo from Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 42-cap Australia international spent four years with QPR and made 152 appearances in all competitions.

Luongo, who started his career at Tottenham before spells with Ipswich Town, Swindon Town and QPR, becomes Wednesday’s fifth signing of the window.

He has been handed the number 21 shirt for the 2019-20 campaign and is in line to make his debut against Barnsley on Saturday.