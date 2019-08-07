How Manchester United will line up during the 2019/20 season

The 2019/20 season is here! Teams in England will end the two-month-long hiatus to embark on the latest Premier League season. Manchester United are among those teams who will be hoping to lift the title at the end of it all. How, then, will the Red Devils line up for a major chunk of the season ahead?

Note: We have not followed transfer rumours and conjecture. Instead, we have considered players from within the club.

Goalkeeper

The easiest position to pick in the entire Manchester United squad. There is simply no replacing David de Gea and the Spaniard is expected to retain his position in goal throughout the season, barring any short or long-term injuries.

De Gea has proven to be indispensable for the Red Devils, so much so, that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stuck with him in goal despite a few howlers during the latter part of the 2018/19 season. As a result, it is unlikely that the Spaniard will be asked to sit on the bench while his deputies take up his role.

Speaking of deputies, Sergio Romero is set to continue as Manchester United’s number two in goal. The Argentine custodian has proven to be ever-reliable when needed, providing Solskjaer with two great alternatives in goal. Furthermore, It is likely that Romero is even given the spot during United’s UEFA Europe League campaign, at least during the group stage.

Lee Grant will continue to serve as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper.

Defenders

Manchester United conceded a whopping fifty-four goals last season; which is more than what Wolves, Everton, Leicester City, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United shipped in. Therefore, it turned out to be no surprise when Ed Woodward and the board decided to invest heavily in defence.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was brought in from Crystal Palace for £55 Million. Harry Maguire followed him in on a world-record £80 Million fee. Both players are expected to start in the playing eleven for a considerable part of the season.

Who partners Maguire in the centre of defence, however, is the big question Solskjaer needs to answer. United have six other defenders vying for a spot in the first team – Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, and Victor Lindelof – but it looks like Lindelof’s to lose.

Luke Shaw will most likely start in the left-back role after a good 2018/19 campaign. Diogo Dalot and Ashely Young will deputize for Wan-Bissaka and Shaw, respectively.

Midfielders

Manchester United have some exceptional talent among their ranks for the midfield spots. Although who fills the said spots is the question that will bother Solskjaer for much of the season ahead.

Let’s start with Paul Pogba then. One word which can describe Pogba’s United career so far is inconsistent. The Frenchman has shown moments of brilliance but is yet to fully convince the entire fanbase. Despite that, the FIFA World Cup winner was their biggest contributor last season in terms of goals and assists and will be guaranteed a spot in the first eleven.

With Nemanja Matic’s declining ability and Fred’s failure to settle in England, it is likely that young Scott McTominay is handed the berth alongside Pogba. McTominay rose to prominence under Mourinho before shining in the latter half of the previous season. Andreas Pereira is another option, although it is likely that Solskjaer uses him as a substitute and in cup competitions.

If United play the 4-2-3-1 formation which they used majorly in Solskjaer’s reign, Juan Mata could be a candidate to fill up the ‘number 10’ role for a major chunk of the season. However, the Red Devils are still in talks for Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes, and if completed, either of them could be deployed behind the striker.

Forwards

Wide positions have been another area of concern for Manchester United. However, the Red Devils are banking on a couple of youngsters to provide the solution in the long term.

Daniel James, who was signed this summer can play on the left side, where he impressed during pre-season. Meanwhile, academy graduate, Mason Greenwood can play on the right-wing, with Solskjaer even promising the youngster the opportunity to break through into the first team.

Although with United’s long and drawn-out campaign, it is unlikely that the duo, who have considerably less experience, will be bothering the likes of Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial. Alexis Sanchez, meanwhile, will be hoping that this is the year in which he makes his comeback.

Marcus Rashford will undeniably be the Red Devils’ primary forward. Although he can switch internally with Anthony Martial to create a more fluid attack-flow. Nevertheless, the Englishman is likely to retain the spot up top, with Romelu Lukaku reportedly on his way out.

This, then, is how Manchester United are likely going to line up for the 2019/20 season:

The Red Devils begin their 2019/20 Premier League season on August 11 with a clash against Chelsea. They will start their UEFA Europa League campaign sometime mid-September.