Jurgen Klopp says he learnt English from TV show FRIENDS; reveals which character he identifies with

Jurgen Klopp has garnered universal respect in his managerial career. Whether it is his on-field management or off-field tomfoolery, the German coach has become a popular figure with the public. In an interview recently, Klopp reveals some key details about his life, including how he learnt English from the sitcom FRIENDS.

“[It was] watching Friends because it’s easy to understand,” Klopp said. (via Goal)

“‘You try to watch movies because that’s next, because in movies they speak dialect, stuff like that, and it’s not really well pronounced.

“Trash talk and all this stuff and you have to follow.

“The easiest to follow for Germans in English is Friends. It’s an easy conversation. You can understand pretty much each word pretty early, so that’s why we use that.”

The German football manager then revealed that he preferred the female trio in the sitcom over the males. He also stated that he most identifies with the character Joey – a dimwitted, ladies-man played by Matt le Blanc – although not entirely.

“No, no, no, no. I like the girls more than the boys, but I cannot play a girl,” he said.

“Joey? Yeah… Unfortunately, I’m a bit smarter than the Joey role but my talk with the girls was never as good as his.

“‘How you doing?’ It was obviously not that easy in my life!”

Klopp will preside over Liverpool once more as the Reds embark on yet another campaign. They will play Norwich City in their Premier League season opener on August 9, 2019.