Former Manchester United star and 2010 World Cup hero officially announces retirement

After a long and highly successful career, former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid star Diego Forlan officially announced his retirement from football on Wednesday.

“It has not been easy, but there were several interviews where they asked me the question and even though we did not want this moment to come, we knew that one day I would arrive and I have now decided to stop playing football professionally,” Forlan was quoted as saying by Ovacion Digital.

He further added: “I had been thinking about it and recently I received an offer, but between one thing and another, I always looked for excuses. I had other priorities and I knew in my head that this moment was coming,”

“We are thinking of a farewell match. In Uruguay for sure. It is not that I want it to be a shirt. People have given me a lot of love and respect. They continue to be like a family for me.”

“Living in this profession, one does not feel it as a job. Having the possibility of knowing different cultures and getting paid, is a passion and difficult to explain. As a child, I dreamed of playing football and I am glad my dream came true,” he concluded.

Earlier, a few hours before the 40-year-old announced his decision to hang up his boots, his Uruguayan teammate and star striker Luis Suarez had wished his partner well for a successful career:

Ansioso por ver en @TelemundoUY la noticia que tiene para compartir @DiegoForlan7. Amigo, crack, gracias por todo!! — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 6, 2019

Both Suarez and Forlan were part of the Uruguayan national team that reached the 2010 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. Forlan also won the 2010 World Cup Golden Ball for the tournament’s best player and shared the World Cup Golden Boot with Thomas Muller, Wesley Sneijder and David Villa.

Forlan began his senior footballing career with Independiente before moving to Manchester United in 2001. In 2004, he left the Premier League giants to join Villareal and later in 2007, he signed up for Atletico Madrid where he played till 2011.

He then played a single season at Inter Milan before joining Brazilian club Internacional, from where he left in 2014 to play for Cerezo Osaka in the J1 League. Between 2015 and 2018, Forlan played for three different clubs – Penarol, Mumbai City and Kitchee.

Overall, the Uruguayan legend has scored 221 goals and made 74 assists in 582 appearances for various clubs, over the course of a twenty-year-old career.